Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

FRIDAY:

12/10 – ZAMTRIP / FREE RESONANCE: NOT SO SILENT NIGHT – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission is $10 or a New Toy, 21+

12/10 – THE BAR J WRANGLERS CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Tickets $35, All Ages

SATURDAY:

12/11 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Square State Brewing Co., 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 pm, No Cover, 21+

12/11 – DUELING PIANOS – The 8th Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball (Muley Fanatics), Expedition Island, Green River, Doors @ 4 pm, Tickets $125 each w/ a special group rate – CCB.givesmart.com to purchase

SUNDAY:

12/12 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays

TUESDAY:

12/14 – DOWNTOWN RHYTHM & RHYMES – Coal Train Coffee, 98 N. 1st East, Green River, 6 pm, No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

12/15 – RAPPING AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE: w/ NAVARRE, SOLO LOCO, KREATURE, TWISTED TALLIE, STUDIO GET DOUGH, YOUNG CXRVE, THE AETHERS, DJ JMANIAC, JOHNNY WICKED & CREW – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission is a white elephant gift or girt certificate (bring a gift, get a gift), 21+

DON’T FORGET:

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, SIN CITY SCREAMERS, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets are available HERE!

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.