Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

FRIDAY:

12/17 – EIO BAND – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, All Ages, No Cover

SATURDAY:

12/18 – A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS WITH WYOMING RAISED: CD RELEASE PARTY – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8pm, $5 Cover, 21+

SUNDAY:

12/19 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays.

DON’T FORGET:

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, SIN CITY SCREAMERS, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets Available Here: https://www.tomwhitmorepost28.org/event-details/mfv-22-music-for-vets-2022/pick-tickets?fbclid=IwAR2K9QIAlmIX39D_L8kJwOK8SJ-70ZZobvqsibzhU38-wHa_3d3eWeXYqpg

