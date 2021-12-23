Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29:

Musicians celebrate the holidays, too! Merry Christmas – be safe, and enjoy the holiday… check back next week for our New Year’s Eve listings!

SUNDAY:

12/26 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays.

DON’T FORGET:

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets are available Here.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.