Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5:

FRIDAY:

12/31 – WYOMING RAISED – Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Doors @ 5:30pm, Dinner @ 6:00pm, Music @ 8:00pm, Admission: $20 Dinner/Dance – $10 Dance Only – $10 for 10 & Under, All Ages

12/31 – ZAMTRIP – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8 pm, All Ages, No Cover

12/31 – THE AETHERS – The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover, ALL-NIGHTER

12/31 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave, Green River, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover, ALL-NIGHTER

12/31 – BARCODE – Green River Bowling Center, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, 9 pm, ALL-NIGHTER

12/31 – LATE BOOMERS – Suds Bros. Brewery, 1012 Main St., Evanston, 6 pm to 9 pm, 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

12/26 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays.

DON’T FORGET:

MUSIC FOR VETS – The 8th Annual will be held January 8th, 2022 at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, featuring THE LONELY ONES, ROYAL BLISS, ZAMTRIP, and FLYOVER TOWN; Tickets are available Here!

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.