Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JANUARY 6 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12:

FRIDAY:

1/7 – MIKE RUDOFF – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, No Cover, All Ages

SATURDAY:

1/8 – ROYAL BLISS / THE LONELY ONES / ZAMTRIP / FLYOVER TOWN: 8TH ANNUAL MUSIC FOR VETS CONCERT, Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S 2nd E, Green River, Doors @ 5 pm, Show @ 6 pm, Tickets $10 (available at the door, online at www.tomwhitmorepost28.org – also at Pickin’ Palace, Red White Buffalo, Tom Whitmore Post 28, and Gateway Liquors), All Ages

1/8 – FREE RESONANCE – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, midnight-2AM, No Cover, All Ages (part of Music For Vets concert)

SUNDAY:

1/9 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am – Steve plays for brunch on *most* Sundays

