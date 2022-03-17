Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 17 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, March 23:

THURSDAY:

3/17 – WYOMING RAISED – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, $5 Cover

3/17 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – The Toastmaster Bar, 453 N. Front St., Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

3/17 – HEATH HARMISON – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, $5 Cover

3/17 – LATE BOOMERS – American Legion Post #129, Huntsville, UT, 6 pm to 10 pm

FRIDAY:

3/18 – ATLAS FALLS – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

SATURDAY:

3/19 – JEREMY SMOLIK – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 10 pm, 21+, No Cover

3/19 – FLYOVER TOWN – The Red Feather Bar, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 8 pm to 11 pm, 21+, No Cover

3/19 – ZAMTRIP – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post #28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, 9 pm, All Ages, No Cover

3/19 – BARCODE – Green River Bowling Center, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, 21+

3/19 – STEVE DAVIS – Buck’N Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover

3/19 – ATLAS FALLS – The Cedar Bar, 413 E. Fremont St., Riverton, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

3/20 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.