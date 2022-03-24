Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 24 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, March 30:

THURSDAY:

3/24 – ACTORS’ MISSION PRESENTS: A REASON – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages, Free to the Public

3/24 – THE BAND REPENT, BLOOD OF LILITH, PROOF OF LIFE, DYSTOPIOID – Oil City Beer Co., Casper, WY, 6 pm, $10;

FRIDAY:

3/25 – SWEETWATER COUNTY CONCERT ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: CHIPPER LOWELL – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30 pm, All Ages

3/25 – EIO BAND – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 10 pm, 21+, No Cover

SATURDAY:

3/26 – ATLAS FALLS – The Saddle Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover;

3/26 – ACTORS’ MISSION PRESENTS: A REASON – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages, Free to the Public

SUNDAY:

3/27 – RYAN STEVENSON LIVE – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:00 pm, Tickets: $15, All Ages

3/27 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes.

