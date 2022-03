Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MARCH 31 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6:

THURSDAY:

3/31 – MAYOR’S ARTS AWARDS – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 pm, All Ages, No Cover

3/31 – TEENAGE BOTTLE ROCKET / SUZI MOON / SHOCKTROOPERS / PRIMARY SOURCE – American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 (Gunyan Hall Building), Next door to 551 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Tickets $15, All Ages

3/31 – GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S “A COMEDY OF ERRORS” – Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post, Green River, All Ages, 7 pm

3/31 – DUELING PIANOS – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Doors at 7 pm, Show at 8 pm, Tickets $10/$15 at the door, 21+

3/31 – AMERICA’S WILD PARKS: ALASKA AND CLOSER TO HOME – Presentation by Dr. Stephen Brumbach with photographs and prose, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm in Room 1302, All Ages, Free

FRIDAY:

4/1 – GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S “A COMEDY OF ERRORS” – Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post, Green River, All Ages, 7 pm

4/1 – ACTORS’ MISSION PRESENTS: A REASON – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages, Free to the Public

SATURDAY:

4/2 – GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S “A COMEDY OF ERRORS” – Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post, Green River, All Ages, 1 pm Matinee

4/2 – ACTORS’ MISSION PRESENTS: A REASON – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors @ 6 pm, Show @ 7 pm, All Ages, Free to the Public

4/2 – LATE BOOMERS w/ FOOL ME TWICE – The Cowboy Bar, 148 Birch Street, Mountain View, 6 pm – 10 pm, 21+

SUNDAY:

4/3 – ACTORS’ MISSION PRESENTS: A REASON – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors @ 1 pm, Show @ 2 pm, All Ages, Free to the Public

4/3 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

MONDAY:

4/4 – GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S “A COMEDY OF ERRORS” – Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post, Green River, All Ages, 7 pm

4/4 – UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL PRESENTS: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Tickets $10, All Ages

TUESDAY:

4/5 – THE CRYPTICS / ANABOLIC AUDIO / MICAH PAISLEY – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

WEDNESDAY:

4/6 – MEN NEXT DOOR (A MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE) – Club 307, 1506-1/2 9th Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm to 11 pm, Tickets $20 – $50, 21+

