Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 7 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13, 2022

THURSDAY:

4/7 – UNCLE VANYA – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7:30 pm, Tickets $13.00 / Senior & Youth $8.00, All Ages

FRIDAY:

4/8 – EIO BAND – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, No Cover, All Ages

4/8 – DIRTY CELLO – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission $10.00, All Ages

4/8 – UNCLE VANYA – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, 7:30 pm, Tickets $13.00 / Senior & Youth $8.00, All Ages

SATURDAY:

4/9 – FLYOVER TOWN – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, No Cover

4/9 – UNCLE VANYA – Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, Matinee at 2 pm and the evening show at 7:30 pm, Tickets $13.00 / Senior & Youth $8.00, All Ages;

SUNDAY:

4/10 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

WEDNESDAY:

4/13 – ROCK SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: ROCK OF AGES – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission $10.00 (Students and Seniors $5), All Ages

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.