Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 14 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022

THURSDAY:

4/14 – ROCK SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: ROCK OF AGES – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission $10.00 (Students and Seniors $5), All Ages

FRIDAY:

4/15 – ROCK SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: ROCK OF AGES – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Admission $10.00 (Students and Seniors $5), All Ages

4/15 – LORIN WALKER MADSEN w/ C.J. COOP – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

4/15 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St, Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, No Cover

4/15 – JAKE LACOSTE / YLG GUCCI / VAN N DAMAND / SNOW DOG / T ROYAL MUZIK / LENNIE THE HEART – Inkfest After Party, The Wolf Den, 1679 Sunset Blvd., Rock Springs, 4 pm – 10 pm, 21+, Free Entry

SATURDAY:

4/16 – ROCK SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL THEATER PRESENTS: ROCK OF AGES – Rock Springs High School Auditorium, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs, 1 pm Matinee and 7 pm final show, Admission $10.00 (Students and Seniors $5), All Ages

4/16 – LORIN WALKER MADSEN w/ C.J. COOP – The Red Feather Bar, 211 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 8 pm, 21+, No Cover

4/16 – JAKE LACOSTE / COUNTRY HOOD / WYOMING RAISED / KASH – Horses & Harleys Saloon, 1030 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 21+

SUNDAY:

4/17 – STEVE DAVIS [*Note: this is a possible performance due to the Easter Holiday] – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.