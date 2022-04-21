Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 21 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

FRIDAY:

4/22 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm, No Cover, All Ages

4/22 – WY5 – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, No Cover, 21+

SATURDAY:

4/23 – ZAMTRIP / ATLAS FALLS / DAMN STRAIGHT – Bunning Freight Station, S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm, Tickets $10 at the door – online at zamtrip.com – or from the Pickin’ Palace, All Ages – Alcohol w/ ID

4/23 – WY5 – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, No Cover, 21+

4/23 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6 pm, No Cover, 21+

SUNDAY:

4/24 – SUNDAE AND MR. GOESSL – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30 pm, All Ages

4/24 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.