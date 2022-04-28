Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 28 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022

FRIDAY:

4/29 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., 21+, No Cover

4/29 – THE LICORICE STICKS (Clarinet Quartet) – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

4/29 – COTELE & KID BROTHER W/ ASHLEY SOLANO – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

4/29 – MOONSHINE BANDITS / JUSTIN TIME / THE BAND REPENT – The Gaslight Social, 314 Midwest Ave., Casper, 7 p.m., All Ages

SATURDAY:

4/30 – WY5 – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B. Street, Rock Springs – 121st Anniversary Dinner, Eagles Members Only – 1920s theme, the event begins at 5 p.m. – call 307-382-9965 for more information

SUNDAY:

5/1 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. brunch tunes.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.