Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MAY 12 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022

SATURDAY:

5/14 – WY5 – Saddle Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 9 p.m., No Cover, 21+

5/14 – JIM WILKINSON – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 6 p.m., No Cover, 21+

5/14 – HANOVER FIIST w/ SUGAR BONE & A LOST ASYLUM – Kamikazes, 2408 Adams Ave, Ogden, UT, 9 p.m., tickets at Eventbrite.com, 21+

SUNDAY:

5/15 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. brunch tunes.

