Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, MAY 19 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, May 25, 2022

FRIDAY:

5/20 – RAMBLING BAND – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

5/20 – DAN-O K. – Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Benefit Event

5/20 – ZAMTRIP – Green River Bowling Alley, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, 9pm, 21+, No Cover

SATURDAY:

5/21 – JOE BARBUTO & THE CAVE CREW – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

5/22 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. brunch tunes.

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. A live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.