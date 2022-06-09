Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 9 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15:

THURSDAY:

6/9 – A DREAMER’S SHOWCASE: A HORIZON THEATER PRODUCTION – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Children & Seniors, All Ages

FRIDAY:

6/10 – JASON DREHER – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

6/10 – A DREAMER’S SHOWCASE: A HORIZON THEATER PRODUCTION – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Children & Seniors, All Ages

6/10 – LATE BOOMERS – Suds Bros. Brewery, 1012 Main St., Evanston, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 21+

SATURDAY:

6/11 – A DREAMER’S SHOWCASE: A HORIZON THEATER PRODUCTION – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 2:00 p.m. Matinee and Final Show at 7:30 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Children & Seniors, All Ages

6/11 – LATE BOOMERS – Suds Bros. Brewery, 1012 Main St., Evanston, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 21+

SUNDAY:

6/12 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. brunch tunes

TUESDAY:

6/14 – BROWN BAG CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: ZAMTRIP – Corner of South Main and C Streets, Downtown Rock Springs, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

6/15 – CONCERTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS: ATLAS FALLS – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Free, All Ages.

