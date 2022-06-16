Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 16 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22:

FRIDAY:

6/17 – THE RAMBLING BAND [& Hat Bar] – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, No Cover, All Ages

6/17 – ZAMTRIP – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River, 8:45 pm to 10:45 pm, acoustic performance for Wyoming Convention

SATURDAY:

6/18 – EDDIE TUNER / WY5 / SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – Sweetwater Blues & Brews, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 pm to 7 pm, All Ages, 21+ w/ I.D. for alcohol, $40 General Admission / $50 VIP / Not drinking? – then it’s free to attend

6/18 – DAMN STRAIGHT – The Saddle Lite Saloon, 1704 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 pm to midnight, 21+, official Blues & Brews afterparty (smoke-free)

6/18 – WYOMING RAISED – Dunez Days, the sand dunes northeast of Rock Springs, music beginning at 8 pm, all ages

SUNDAY:

6/19 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

TUESDAY:

6/21 – BROWN BAG CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: RICHIE KUOMO – Corner of South Main and C Streets, Downtown Rock Springs, 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

6/22 – CONCERTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS: WANTED – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, Free, All Ages

6/22 – MICHAEL CHARLES – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+

