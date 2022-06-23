Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 23 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29:

FRIDAY:

6/24 – FLAMING GORGE DAYS: EAGLES RONSTADT EXPERIENCE / MIRAGE: VISIONS OF FLEETWOOD MAC / NOWHERE FAST – Expedition Island, Green River, 5:30 pm, $20 for adults, children 12 and under free

6/24 – ATLAS FALLS – The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar (on the street), East Railroad Avenue, Green River, 10 pm to 2 am, 21+ to drink

6/24 – SCOTT COURIER – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St, Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, no cover

SATURDAY:

6/25 – FLAMING GORGE DAYS: NED LEDOUX / TIM MONTANA / JARED ROGERSON – Expedition Island, Green River, 5:30 pm, $20 for adults, children 12 and under free

6/25 – WYOMING RAISED – The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar (on the street), East Railroad Avenue, Green River, 10 pm to 2 am, 21+ to drink

6/25 – DAN O K – Whisler Chevrolet Car Show, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, between 10 am and 3 pm, All Ages, no cover

SUNDAY:

6/26 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

TUESDAY:

6/28 – BROWN BAG CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: MICHAEL PETERSON – Corner of South Main and C Streets, Downtown Rock Springs, 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

6/29 – CONCERTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS: MAX-SAY-SHUN – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, Free, All Ages

