Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 30 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 6:

THURSDAY:

6/30 – REDBUSH w/ SHOCKTROOPERS – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 8 pm, 21+, no cover

FRIDAY:

7/1 – ZAMTRIP w/ GINGER & THE GENTS – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, 9 pm, All Ages

SATURDAY:

7/2 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Badlands Saloon, Grill & Lanes, 651 WY-414, Mountain View, 9 pm, 21+, No Cover

SUNDAY:

7/3 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

TUESDAY:

7/5 – BROWN BAG CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: RUPERT WATES – Corner of South Main and C Streets, Downtown Rock Springs, 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

7/6 – CONCERTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS: EIO BAND – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, Free, All Ages

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Music Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit, and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. Live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.

To become a sponsor of the Wyo4news Live Music Report, please contact our Sales staff at (307) 362-3793.