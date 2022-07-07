Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MU SIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JULY 7 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 13:

THURSDAY:

7/7 – MICAH PAISLEY – Concert at the Clock Tower, E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 7 pm, All Ages, Free

FRIDAY:

7/8 – STEVE DAVIS – Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm, 21+, no cover

SATURDAY:

7/9 – INTERNATIONAL DAYS – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 10 am-10 pm, All Ages, Free, enjoy performances by:

Dave Pedri & the EIO Band

World Dance Company

Groupo Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah

Dionysios Greek Dancers

Sal Martorano & Swing Shift ft. Mark Giarratano

My Blue Sky

7/9 – ATLAS FALLS – Kickstands Up Poker Run, Bomber’s Sports Bar, 1649 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 6 pm-10 pm, 21+

7/9 – LATE BOOMERS – Yellowstone Valley Inn, Cody, 6:30-9:30 pm, 21+

7/9 – THE BAND REPENT / WAR CROWN / BURNING BRIDGES – Oil City Beer Company, Casper

SUNDAY:

7/10 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE *or* STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 am brunch tunes

7/10 – YT / KUNG FU VAMPIRE – Liquid Joe’s, Salt Lake City, UT, 8 pm

TUESDAY:

7/12 – BROWN BAG CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: MICAH PAISLEY sponsored by Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar – Corner of South Main and C Streets, Downtown Rock Springs, 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

7/13 – CONCERTS IN THE PARK PRESENTS: STONES THROE – Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 pm to 9 pm, Free, All Ages

If you have a LIVE PERFORMANCE event that you would like listed on the Wyo4News Live Music Report, please send date, time, performer(s), venue information, location, age limit, and ticket prices to Amy Rasdall at [email protected]. Live performance includes bands, open mic events, theater productions, comedy acts, and more.

