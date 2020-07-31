Livestock Auction Live & Online

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair wraps up on Saturday, August 1 with the annual Junior Livestock Auction at 2 pm. New to the 2020 auction is an option to participate online, which will allow buyers to either attend in person or online from the comfort of their home.

Buyers who are unable to attend or are apprehensive because of health concerns are encouraged to participate virtually at www.mmauctions.online. Additional instructions and information on the auction can be found at https://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs/auction.

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director stated, “Our staff, 4-H and FFA have worked to find solutions during this unique time and we are excited to be able to support our local youth with the live auction and still offer an online option to our community.”

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair is a free event and the Complex Board and Staff encourage everyone in the community to come out and safely support our local youth. The Junior Livestock Auction had preliminary registration to auction 52 beef, 16 sheep, 9 goats, 1 turkey and 63 swine.

The Sweetwater & Daggett County Fair is sponsored by Simplot, Western Engineers & Geologists, Dominion Energy, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Murdoch’s, First Bank, Premier Bone & Joint and Solvay Chemicals. For more information about the Sweetwater & Daggett County Fair or for families wanting to reserve RV spaces for the week, please go to www.SweewaterEvents.com.

