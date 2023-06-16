Local BCBSWY Agent is Proud to Serve Her Community

Buying health insurance can be a daunting task, especially if the health insurance company isn’t local or doesn’t know the unique needs of businesses in the Cowboy state. My name is Maria Trujillo, and I am a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County providing local solutions to local businesses.

Our area is special to me. I enjoy the surrounding beautiful Wyoming landscapes and outdoor activities, but most of all, the vibrant people. This is why as a proud Blue Cross Blue Shield agent for Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta Counties, I’m honored to provide my neighbors with the security and peace of mind that comes with having health insurance.

As a dedicated community member, I am an active Board Member for Rock Springs Young American Football League. In the past, I also coached boys and girls basketball for several years.

I love being part of our community and look forward to helping individuals, families, and businesses obtain the health care coverage they need.

BCBSWY offers several health insurance and supplemental solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. These include health, dental, vision, spending accounts, and other popular options.

Our comprehensive products are designed to make coverage affordable for employers while providing employees with excellent member service and quality unmatched network benefits.

Find out what Maria can do for you, your family, or your business today. Call or email her at 307-448-9053 or [email protected].

