Lord of the Rink: Bitter Sweet Bombshells vs. Fremont County Cherry Bombs

Who will become Lord of the Rink this weekend?

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby league will be hosting their first home bout since Covid-19 this Saturday, June 18th. The bout begins at 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 and under are free.

There will be an afterparty at Bad Joker Brewing following the bout for those 21 and over. Bad Joker is at 830 Powerhouse Drive in Rock Springs. Tip’s Kitchen will be serving food from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells are Sweetwater County’s first women’s flat-track roller derby team. Founded in 2013 by Cara (Caraxe) Kelsey and Miranda (MirDuh) Riggs, the Bombshells are currently in their sixth bouting season and recently won 3rd place at WyoCup. The Bitter Sweet Bombshells will compete at Bruise-A-Palooza in Pocatello, ID this August.

For more information about Sweetwater County Roller Derby, visit www.bittersweetbombshells.com, or connect with them on Facebook HERE. See you at Saturday’s bout!

