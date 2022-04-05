Love Head Start? Tell Your Friends!

Head Start is now taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year!

Do you have a child who will be 3 or 4 years old before August 1, 2022?

Do you know any parents with preschool-age children?

SEND THEM OUR WAY!

FREE PRESCHOOL!

Go to http://www.sweetwater1.org/. Click on Head Start Registration to complete an application.

Please have: Income Verification (information about your family’s income for the last year) – Child’s Birth Certificate – Child’s Shot Record

Questions? Call 352-3430 or 875-6925

SCSD#1 Head Start is an equal opportunity provider.

