Make MyPlace Your Place!

The best choice for convenience, comfort, and value, My Place Hotel is ideal for both short-term and long-term travelers! Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, our hotel offers an array of modern amenities to ensure your comfort.

All rooms feature pillow top mattresses, microfiber bedding, and a variety of soft and firm pillows. For added convenience, all rooms have a “My Kitchen,” which includes a full-sized refrigerator, a two-burner cooktop, a coffee maker, and a microwave. As our guest, you will enjoy premium cable channels on a flat-screen TV, as well as free Wi-Fi and wired internet access. Guests can choose from a variety of options from our Breakfast in Bed program for a delivered breakfast option. Outside the guest room, the hotel offers on-site laundry facilities, a business center with a computer, a fully stocked My Store with a variety of food and beverage options, and a twenty-four-hour coffee station. We make great corporate rates for companies needing rooms for employees.

My Place offers guests Stay Rewarded®, a points-based loyalty program. Stay Rewarded® serves as an ongoing thank you and recognition to enrolled members, offering access to benefits that allow guests to enhance their relationship with the brand and make My Place their place more than ever before. Earn points on qualified stays, receive a complimentary bottle of water at check-in, and redeem points for a wide variety of eGift cards usable at retailers and restaurants nationwide. Don’t just stay, Stay Rewarded! To join, click here!

To book your next stay contact My Place Hotel – Rock Springs, WY at (307) 362-5977 or [email protected].

Make My Place Your Place!®

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)