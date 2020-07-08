Make your house a home at John Paras Furniture

John Paras Furniture has sale prices every day. During these uncertain times, they want to pass the savings on to you, but not the virus. For your safety and the safety of others, John Paras Furniture is asking that you please wear a mask when shopping in the store.

Stop in John Paras and see the great selection of furniture at everyday sale prices. If you are looking for living room, dining room, or bedroom furniture, you will find it at John Paras Furniture. They feature great brands such as Ashley, Aspen, Lane, and more.

John Paras Furniture is located at 1850 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs and is open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-6 pm.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)