May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Honor your mental health as a part of your health. It is important. Mental health doesn’t mean you’re struggling. Mental Health is just how your brain is functioning. So it could be fantastic, terrible and all the ways in between. To honor that as a part of us is important… It is ok to reach out for help…

Did you know that in any given year, 19% of the United States population are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder?

1 in 25 U.S. adults experiences a mental health illness in any given year.

It’s okay to not feel okay. Break the stigma of mental health and speak up.

If you or someone you know is feeling anxious, depressed, or need someone to talk to, please do not hesitate to reach out.

We are here for you!



Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention

want to remind you of the following resources:

Together WE can make it through this!

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : (800) 273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Text WYO to 741-741

: or visit . Text WYO to 741-741 National Disaster Crisis Line: (800) 985-5990 4

