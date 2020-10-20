Meet the Team at MHSC: Cris Rizzi, Apprentice Electrician

Cris Rizzi is one of the newer employees to join the team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Facilities Department.

He began work at MHSC as an apprentice electrician in October.

“I love my job because I feel like I make a difference in the hospital,” he said. “I like all of the people we work within the hospital. I’ve never been so accepted by other co-workers in any line of work than I have here at MHSC.”

Rizzi worked in the construction field for a few years before coming to MHSC. He plans to enroll in the electrical apprentice program at Western Wyoming Community College in fall 2021.

“I became inspired to become an electrician because the trade has come easy to me, so far that is,” Rizzi said. “And, there will always be a need for electricians.”

Prior to MHSC, Rizzi has worked in the trona mines and has owned two businesses. At age 18, he and a buddy formed R&E Services. Licensed and bonded, they worked for contractors on a variety of jobs.

“I also had Visionary Service and Repair,” he said. “I offered general contract work putting up drywall and installing windows. It went around for about a minute.

While at the hospital, he wants to build on his trade experience.

“I want to become a journeyman electrician,” he said. “That will be the next step. I’ll be going to school at nights.”

At MHSC, it’s part of his job to inspect, remove or install any electrical equipment throughout the hospital and off-site areas, such as the Family & Occupational Health Clinic at 3000 College Drive. Like others in his department, he does general maintenance and mechanical work to ensure patients and staff are in a safe environment.

“We work in the dark to serve in light,” he said.

Compassion and patient care can often come from the smallest of gestures – stopping to give directions, fixing a TV in patient’s room or adjusting the room temperature to make someone comfortable, he said.

Rizzi believes the Facilities Department workers show compassion from the moment they greet the patient to the moment they leave their room. It’s the same for every department. He likens it to a domino effect – when every person the patient comes into contact with is kind, considerate and informative, it leaves a lasting impression. That attitude automatically falls to the next person.

“The energy carries on,” he said. “It has to start with No. 1 at the very beginning. Everyone contributes to the health and safety of patients in different ways. I hope what we do leaves the patient feeling safe.”

When he’s not at work, Rizzi is usually outdoors.

“I spend a lot of time in the summer camping, fishing and hiking,” he said. “I love shooting and driving my truck in the hills with my Siberian Husky. And, my daughter, Izabellla, just turned 1.”

MEET THE TEAM is a feature highlighting the more than 500 people who work at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. To find out more about this weekly profile and area healthcare information, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)