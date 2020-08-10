Meet the team at MHSC: Tiffany Uranker-Webb, Trauma Coordinator and SANE Team Coordinator

Tiffany Uranker-Webb has worked as a nurse in Sweetwater Memorial’s Emergency Department since 2009.

“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a nurse,” said Uranker-Webb, who is MHSC’s Trauma Coordinator. “I always said ‘baby nurse,’ but I ended up in the ER. I love the ER because we always have new challenges, and I like the critical thinking and action the ER provides.

“Working in the ER can be exhausting because you are trying so hard to make someone feel better,” she said. “We don’t get a lot of praise. But now and then, you have a patient come back in when they’re better and say ‘Thank you, you saved my life.’ When that person walks back in the door and says ‘if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be alive,’ that’s why we do it.”

It’s her job to review all of the charts that are flagged as trauma. She provides feedback to nursing staff regarding the care of these patients and provides performance improvement for them.

Trauma injuries cast a wide net. “Even ground-level falls are considered a trauma,” she said. “Falls this time of year often involve ice. In summer, it’s ATV accidents.”

Uranker-Webb also serves as the SANE Team Coordinator. MHSC’s SANE – Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner – program began in 2013. The SANE Team is trained to deal with sexual assault victims, performing medical, psychological and forensic exams.

“We see victims of sexual assault, child abuse, intimate partner violence, strangulation and domestic violence,” she said. “We provide care and follow-up for these patients.”

The program has progressed with more training and state grants for equipment. For example, the team has a camera that is used to help identify bruising in domestic violence cases.

“In a strangulation case, for example, you may not see much of a bruise on the patient’s neck,” she said. “This camera can get closer. It allows us to see bruising under the skin in the entire area affected.”

Uranker-Webb is passionate about her work and prevention efforts. Domestic abuse patients are given a variety of information on self-care for survivors, family and friends. But she wants to do more on following up with patients. “How can we continue to help them once they leave the hospital?” she said.

She is an active member of the community. She has been involved in the Life R U Ready program for the last five years representing the hospital.

She also works as a nurse at Maya-Medi-Spa, providing injections, laser treatments and fillers.

“When I am not working at the hospital … and, when I am not working at Maya Medi-Spa, I am running my kids to whatever activity that they are in at the time – hockey, football, track, baseball.

“My oldest is playing hockey in Pinedale. He travels twice a week for practice,” she said. “We are a sports family, whether I like it or not.”

