Meet the Team: Monica Bennett, registered nurse in Medical/Surgical Unit

Monica Bennett has been involved in healthcare for 35 years.

For the past 31 years, she has worked as a registered nurse in the Medical/Surgical Unit at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

On any given day, the healthcare professionals in the unit may be taking care of an infant, just days old, or a 100-year-old adult.

“I went into nursing because I like to care for people, and science was always of interest to me,” Bennett said. “Nursing combines both of these.

“The healthcare issues we encounter vary from upper respiratory infections and diseases; cardiac issues; gastrointestinal infections, diseases, and obstructions; and uncontrolled diabetes, to name a few,” she said. “This unit also cares for surgery patients, such as general surgeries and orthopedic surgeries. I love helping patients with a variety of health issues that present themselves.”

Every one of those encounters is a chance to make a difference with a patient, she said.

“I believe that giving the best care I can possibly give to each patient makes a difference for each person and their family,” Bennett said. “I hope this is what comes across to everyone I care for and that it makes their stay less uncomfortable. I hope they leave feeling better than when they arrived, and that they are better educated on what is going on with their health.

“I fell in love with Med/Surg nursing after I got out of school. I like getting to take care of people over time, and getting to know them for more than just a few hours,” she said.

She has made a lot of connections over the years, finding common ground with many of her patients.

“I’ll meet people from Mountain View, Lyman, and Kemmerer that have a similar ranching background,” Bennett said. “We’ve had a similar ranch life or share 4-H stories.”

It’s easy to find something in common with Bennett. She’s involved with the Community Concert Association; enjoys reading, crocheting, scrapbooking; supporting her husband, Todd, with Shriners; and is a member of the hospital’s FEAT (Fellow Employee Assistance Team.)

Bennett leads an active life. She enjoys Zumba and Pilates workouts, biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, camping, fishing and hunting. She enjoys time spent at the family cabin and with her husband and their Chesapeake Bay retriever, Bronx.

And, if that weren’t enough, she’s in the ranching business.

Bennett grew up on the Crompton Ranch near Evanston. She and her brother continue to raise black Angus cattle there.

The ranch got its start as a homestead in 1875. The family settled in there in 1886.

“My grandfather built the reservoir on the property using a horse and plow in 1924,” she said, with a smile. “There was a two-story brick house there that was built by my great-great-grandfather. My father was born in that house. My brother and I were the last generations to live in the home. Now, my brother and I are partners in the ranch.”

