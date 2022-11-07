Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates

FEDERAL OFFICES
United States Representative – Harriet Hageman

STATE OFFICES
Governor – Mark Gordon
Secretary of State – Chuck Gray
State Auditor – Kristi Racines
State Treasurer – Curt Meier
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Megan Degenfelder

MEET OUR SWEETWATER COUNTY REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

SWEETWATER COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Island Richards
Robb Slaughter
Keaton West

COUNTY SHERIFF
John Grossnickle

COUNTY ATTORNEY
Dan Erramouspe

COUNTY CLERK
Cindy Lane

COUNTY TREASURER
Mark Cowan

COUNTY ASSESSOR
Dave Divis

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT
DonnaLee Bobak

STATE SENATORS
Wyoming Senate District 11 – Larry Hicks
Wyoming Senate District 13 – Stacy Jones

STATE REPRESENTATIVES
Wyoming House District 17 – Joshua Thomas (J.T) Larson
Wyoming House District 18 – Scott Heiner
Wyoming House District 39 – Cody Wylie
Wyoming House District 47 – Bob Davis
Wyoming House District 48 – Clark Stith
Wyoming House District 60 – Tony Niemiec

Don’t forget to vote on November 8, 2022.

