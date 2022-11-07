Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates

FEDERAL OFFICES

United States Representative – Harriet Hageman

STATE OFFICES

Governor – Mark Gordon

Secretary of State – Chuck Gray

State Auditor – Kristi Racines

State Treasurer – Curt Meier

Superintendent of Public Instruction – Megan Degenfelder

MEET OUR SWEETWATER COUNTY REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES



SWEETWATER COUNTY COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Island Richards

Robb Slaughter

Keaton West

COUNTY SHERIFF

John Grossnickle

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Dan Erramouspe

COUNTY CLERK

Cindy Lane

COUNTY TREASURER

Mark Cowan

COUNTY ASSESSOR

Dave Divis

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

DonnaLee Bobak

STATE SENATORS

Wyoming Senate District 11 – Larry Hicks

Wyoming Senate District 13 – Stacy Jones

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

Wyoming House District 17 – Joshua Thomas (J.T) Larson

Wyoming House District 18 – Scott Heiner

Wyoming House District 39 – Cody Wylie

Wyoming House District 47 – Bob Davis

Wyoming House District 48 – Clark Stith

Don’t forget to vote on November 8, 2022.

