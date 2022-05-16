“Memorial Day Keepsakes” at Vase Funeral Home

Memorial Day is just around the corner and Vase Funeral Home wants to help you commemorate your loved one with these Memorial Day Keepsakes. Please stop by and grab one today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May 16 – 27, 2022! We are giving them our on a first come first serve basis, and prefer one per family to ensure everyone that wants one has the opportunity to have one.

We are located at 154 Elk St, Rock Springs, Wyoming or give us a call at (307) 362-5607.

Vase Funeral Home, Our family helping your family since 1956.

