Memorial Hospital Foundation: Roll the Dice, Chase Your Luck, and Win Big at Casino Night!

Get ready to roll the dice for a remarkable cause.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to announce its highly anticipated second Casino Night, set to take place on August 26, 2023, in the Atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.

Last year’s Casino Night captivated attendees with its exciting ambiance and offered an unparalleled experience of fun and philanthropy.

This year, more of the same fun! Whether you’re an experienced high roller or new to the casino scene, there will be something there for everyone.

“Every dollar raised at this event will make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families we serve. We invite everyone to join us for a night of excitement and a chance to make a difference,” said Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Highlights of the event include:

• Socialization: Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktail hour.

• Gaming Extravaganza: Indulge in a variety of classic casino games including poker, blackjack, roulette, let

it ride, and craps. Tables open at 6 p.m. and the last hand, roll, or shake of the dice will be at 9 p.m.

• Entertainment: The atmosphere will be provided by Turn Up the Volume DJ Services who will keep the

music flowing and energy high.

• Gourmet Delights: The T-Rex Grill will be open and available for guests to dine at their leisure, as well as

a cash bar ready to concoct your favorite drinks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund to support the implementation of the da Vinci robot. The Foundation pledged $583,000 in financial support for the robot and this will be the last fundraiser dedication to this initiative.

“Bringing the da Vinci robot to Sweetwater County was important to us for many reasons. Mainly, it’s the cutting-edge technology that our community deserves to have access to, and we wanted to support that in any way possible,” Marshall said.

Tickets are $75 each and include 50 gaming chips. A limited amount of sponsorships are still available, starting at $100.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online by visiting www.mhscfoundation.com/casinonight.html. For more information on Casino Night or the Foundation, visit MHSCFoundation.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at [email protected] or by calling 307-389-1119.