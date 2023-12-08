Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is turning 130 next Friday, and you are all invited!

This year’s Community Christmas will include a birthday party

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The hospital is having a birthday party and everyone’s invited.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its annual Community Christmas event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the hospital’s front lobby at 1200 College Drive. MHSC also is celebrating 130 years as Sweetwater County’s community hospital.

Merry Birthday!

On Dec. 2, 1893, dedication ceremonies were held with the Masons of Rock Springs Lodge No. 12 placing the cornerstone. The community hospital was completed and opened within a year. 130 years later, the community continues to celebrate the growth of its services.

“Combining the birthday celebration with our annual Community Christmas event just made sense,” said MHSC Event Coordinator Robin Fife. “It’s now one big celebration with birthday cake, presents, and Santa, of course.”

Singers: The Sweetwater Singers will perform for the first hour and will provide sheet music for four songs so the audience can join in. They also plan to lead everyone in a rousing “Happy Birthday to Sweetwater Memorial” number.

Santa: The Jolly Ol’ Elf himself will be on hand to light the Foundation tree and chat with children about their Christmas wishes.

Letters: As always, Sweetwater Memorial has a direct line to the North Pole. If kids want Santa to know more than a quick conversation will allow, there will be a place for them to write letters. A special mailbox is available throughout the Christmas holiday. Stationery is available online at sweetwatermemorial.com. Go to the news tab and click on 2023.

Activities: A variety of activities will be offered for children and adults to take part in.

Birthday cake: Birthday cake and cupcakes will be served.

Birthday gifts: No birthday is complete without presents. There will be a little something for children and adults.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

