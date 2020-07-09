MHSC Cancer Center has new radiation oncologist

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joshua Binks looks forward to working at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, as well as doing a little fly fishing and camping.

“I’m going to be in heaven there,” he said. “It’s awesome. We love the outdoors and the outdoor lifestyle.”

He and his wife are moving to Rock Springs from Tucson, Ariz., where he recently completed a Radiation Oncology Residency at the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

Growing up in Salt Lake City, Binks often spent his youth in the Uinta Mountains and along the Green River. While studying in Pittsburgh, he was accustomed to people asking him where he was from. When he told them, some would automatically reply with “oh, have you ever fished the Green River?”

Binks and his wife have family in the region, so Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was a perfect fit.

“My wife and I love the Intermountain West,” he said. “We love the culture. You don’t appreciate it until you move to other places. The communities in Sweetwater County are warm and welcoming. There is a kind of community feel, particularly in Rock Springs.”

Binks said he is excited to begin work at the hospital.

“This facility has excellent doctors, nurses, and staff to work with to provide outstanding care,” he said. “It also has great equipment.”

Binks has a background in physics and astronomy. Combine that with the everchanging Radiation Oncology technology and he was hooked.

“The field of Radiation Oncology provides an incredible amount of benefit for patients,” he said. “This is the main reason I found a passion for this field.”

In 2016, Binks completed an Internal Medicine Internship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a chemistry minor from the University of Utah in 2011, and a Medical Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 2015.

Providing care for cancer patients is a rewarding job, he said.

“It is an honor and a responsibility to help patients through one of the most difficult experiences in their life,” he said. “We get to spend a lot of time with our patients. Because of the workflow, we develop meaningful relationships. I find joy when my patients are happy with their care.”

Binks joins Dr. Banu Symington, hematologist/oncologist and medical director, and skilled staff at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

“While we have been lucky to have regular locum coverage, having a permanent local radiation oncologist improves cancer care delivery,” Symington said. “It improves patient satisfaction compared with itinerant physician coverage.”

Dr. Binks will begin seeing patients on July 8. To make an appointment, call 307-382-2234. For more information, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah Health’s Huntsman Cancer Institute. This state-of-the-art facility at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County offers a range of services and specialists all under one roof, including hematology and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion area, radiation oncology, radiology, specialty laboratory services, and various medical and surgical specialties.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical, and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular, and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

