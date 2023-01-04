MHSC: Caring for our patients, serving our community

Caring for our patients, serving our community

CEO Irene Richardson: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

As we welcome a new year, our Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County family continues to be committed to providing excellent, high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and to serving our community.

We strive every day to exemplify our mission, compassionate care for every life we touch, and to achieve our vision, to be our community’s trusted healthcare leader.

While our commitment to our mission is focused on person-centered care, it also revolves around our commitment to our community. Being the community hospital is who we are, what we do, and why we are here. We are dedicated to our patients and our community, and we look forward to continuing our service and partnership for many years to come.

We are proud of the wide range of services we offer to our patients; including inpatient acute care and intensive care, emergency medicine, medical imaging, laboratory services, a full-service cancer center, dialysis center, family medicine, occupational medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, general and orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pulmonology, nephrology, and much more.

In addition to providing excellent healthcare, we diligently listen to the needs of the patients and community and find ways to improve health, wellness, and access to care here at our hospital. Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic is available six days a week, which allows ease of access to primary care. The MHSC Patient Financial Navigation team is available to assist our patients with financial assistance, explanation of benefits, help with applying for Medicare and Medicaid, and many more services. To help our community stay well, we also offer health fairs, cancer screenings, sports physicals, and patient education throughout the year. We have a Patient and Family Advisory Council, which consists of members of the community, who are dedicated to helping us promote health and wellness here at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

We are excited to ring in 2023, as this marks the 130th year we have been privileged to serve the healthcare needs of our community. We look forward to celebrating this remarkable milestone with all of you this year.

Please join me as I take this opportunity to thank our incredible staff, directors, physicians, providers, and volunteers for what they do each and every day. They are the heart of our hospital. I am so proud of them and grateful for them. They are strong and resilient, and they take great pride in taking care of our patients. Sweetwater County is fortunate to have such devoted, smart, compassionate people working right here at our hospital. Through thick and thin, these are the people you want to take care of you every day, right here at home. Thank you MHSC staff, directors, physicians, providers, and volunteers for all you do every day for those who rely on us. We are appreciative of your dedication and perseverance as you serve the healthcare needs of our patients and community.

I would like to thank our Sweetwater County Commissioners and our Board of Trustees for their guidance, direction, and support in helping us serve the healthcare needs of our patients.

I would also like to recognize and thank our community for their continued support of our hospital and for rallying around our hospital during the pandemic and how they assisted us in so many ways. This collaboration and teamwork are what make Sweetwater County strong and we are proud to be a part of that. Coretta Scott King said it best, “the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

Compassionate care for our patients and compassionate actions of the community are what make Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and our community so great.

For more on all we have to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)