MHSC: ‘Christmas Cruising’ is December 10, 2021

We’re “Christmas Cruising” again this year! The Foundation will be hosting the Hospital Christmas Drive-thru Event.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation will host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Community Christmas. Like last year, the event is a drive-thru from 3-5 p.m. Friday, December 10, at the hospital’s main entrance, 1200 College Drive.

Admittance will be limited to the main College Drive entrance, just as it was for the hospital’s Halloween Cruise-Thru. As with that event, we ask the motorists to avoid Skyline Drive to ensure the safety of patients and emergency vehicles.

“After such a long year for many of us, we’re excited to bring some cheer to our community by hosting the MHSC Christmas Event,” said Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Marshall. “Though we wish we could fill our hospital halls with décor and have children come in and experience the transformation, as we have done in previous years, we are excited to still be able to offer some holiday cheer with our drive-thru event.

The drive-thru route is similar to the one used for the Halloween event, with entry from College Drive only.

Here are some of the highlights:

Motorists will drive around the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden, which has been turned into Santa’s Workshop.

The Christmas music you’ll hear will be courtesy of the Wyo4 News Party Bus.

When you drive up to the main doors you’ll find a spot to drop off your child’s letter to Santa.

Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. to herald in the Christmas season and will be there throughout the event to wave at children.

While under the main entrance awning, the kids will get to see Santa and receive a gift.

Motorists will then continue past the lighted village, where the elves also have goodies for the children.

Motorists are asked to continue back toward the main entrance, planning for a right turn on College Drive.

“We look forward to hosting a Christmas event every year,” Marshall said. “Though we were hoping to get back to filling our hospital halls with activities, decorations, games, and treats for the kids, we’re happy we are still able to provide some excitement with a special visit from Santa at our Christmas drive-thru event.”

Click HERE to download the Dear Santa Letter to give to the hospital to drop off for Santa.

As a reminder, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be closing its drive-thru swab clinic early on Friday, December 10.

The drive-thru swabbing clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 10 in order to prepare for the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Christmas Cruising event from 3-5 p.m., which is Friday and held at the hospital’s main entrance.

For more on this and all that Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

