MHSC COVID-19 Response Fund launched

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — During this unfamiliar and challenging time, healthcare agencies and their providers admire the way our community has stepped up with support.

Anticipating an increase in local COVID-19 cases, the community’s efforts are greatly appreciated. The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff is grateful to all of the individuals, businesses and industry who have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), homemade masks and gowns, and other thoughtful gifts.

“The outpouring of support has been truly amazing,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “We are so thankful for each and every donation the hospital has received and very honored to serve such a kind and compassionate community.

As MHSC continues to prepare for potential positive COVID-19 cases, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has created the “COVID-19 Response Fund” for those who wish to support the hospital with a monetary donation.

“We understand that many in our community are facing hard times as we do our best with social distancing,” said Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “Knowing that, we are honored that even in these hard times, the community has come forward wanting to support our hospital in any way they can.”

Donations received will go directly to support preparation and equipment needs which include:

Ensuring the staff has the necessary tools to provide patient care for COVID-19 positive patients.

The purchase of PPE as needed.

The purchase of essential equipment as identified by the MHSC Incident Command team.

Every donation is greatly appreciated in efforts to respond to the pandemic and MHSC’s commitment to providing skilled care to the community.

Monetary donations: Donations are tax-deductible and can be made by visiting MHSCFoundation.com or by mailing a check. Checks can be made payable and sent to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Mask/gown donations: Sweetwater Memorial now has an easy drop-off point at the main doors to the hospital at 1200 College Drive. Simply drive up to the front doors, hop out of your car and drop them in the receptacle. If you don’t sew, but have material to donate, it also can be dropped off.

For patterns and instructions, go to sweetwatermemorial.com For more information, contact Janae Gale, Community Outreach and Volunteer Services Director, at 307-352-8418.

Food & other heartfelt gifts: The hospital can only accept home-baked goodies if they are individually wrapped or individually packaged. Meal donations must arrive from restaurants in pre-wrapped, individual servings, such as individually wrapped sandwiches, boxed individual pizzas and individually bagged takeout meals. Store-bought prepackaged treats such as chips, breakfast bars and other snacks also are welcome.

To arrange a donation, contact Janae Gale at 307-352-8418.

