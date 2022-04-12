MHSC: Hospital has new Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

Helping people reach their health goals, particularly the elderly, is what drives Deseriee Padilla.

This passion led her to pursue a higher degree and Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner certification. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s newest provider plans to continue her work in Employee Health at MHSC and will work at the Family Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

Padilla has worked for MHSC since 2014, also as a critical care nurse, vascular access specialist and forensic nurse examiner. She recently completed a Master of Science in Nursing ­– Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. She is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, AGNP-C.

“Deseriee has been an asset since she began working at MHSC,” said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger. “She has seized opportunities for personal growth and expertise in the field of nursing that has led to the provision of an increase in services and options for our community. We are looking forward to Deseriee’s progression in her career as a board-certified Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. The passion and desire to serve patients will benefit our community for years to come. We are fortunate to have Deseriee in our community and MHSC family.”

Padilla served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman from 2006-12, a pre-medic doing mostly stateside hospital work. Prior to that, she worked as a nursing assistant in long-term care.

“Continuing a career in healthcare seemed like the straightest path,” she said. “It all aligned.”

Moving ahead, she’s looking forward to gaining experience in a variety of different areas.

“Geriatrics is more my passion,” Padilla said. “I hope to provide our services to local nursing homes. I love working with that population. I’ve worked in long-term care and it’s definitely a group I admire.”

“I just want to learn, see patients, and get my feet underneath me,” she said. “Eventually, I might go back and finish the family health and women’s health certification, which will allow me to see the full spectrum of patients from birth on.”

Padilla also was an adjunct faculty professor at Western Wyoming Community for six years and previously worked as a nurse and nursing assistant in long-term care facilities for 10 years.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming. She earned an Associate of Nursing and Associate of Science with an emphasis in biology from Western Wyoming Community College. She is also Vascular Access Board Certified.

What keeps her going?

“My son 6-year-old son. He’s a sweetheart,” she said. “He knows mommy helps people, and he likes that.”

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)