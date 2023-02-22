MHSC: Make the most of your doctor’s visit

Deb Sutton, Marketing Director – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

My family occasionally calls me Dr. Deb. It’s often preceded by a health question. I know they don’t ask because they believe I am a wealth of healthcare knowledge. I understand their sarcasm, but have learned over the years it’s because I have an opinion (I have an opinion on everything) or can tell them where to find the answer.

The moniker also was earned because I’m one of the few people in the family who doesn’t mind the sight of blood, enjoys getting to watch a surgery and finds medical procedures fascinating.

That said, when it comes to a doctor’s appointment, I found that sometimes it’s me who needs a little help. There are times when I’m not picking up what my doctor is putting down.

I dislocated my right foot several years ago. Yep, not the ankle, the foot. I’ve always had a bit of trouble with it since the day I was born with a club foot. There’s nothing like a good dislocation to allow you to take a gander at your foot’s underbelly by simply looking down.

Held captive by a boot for a while, a friend had to drive me to follow-up appointments with an orthopedist. After the first appointment, I was relaying to my boss what the doctor had said. My friend quickly stepped in and corrected me. I couldn’t believe I had gotten it wrong; so much in disbelief that I called the doctor’s office to double-check. A humbling experience, indeed.

I know firsthand an advocate can be indispensable. It’s one of several tips for an upcoming appointment with your regular provider:

Take a pal: Don’t be afraid to take a family member or good friend to your appointment, particularly if it’s your first meeting with a new provider.

For years, I went to every doctor’s appointment with my husband. Sometimes it seems like those closest to us care about our health more than we do. A lot of people have that “oh, I’m fine” attitude; even a Type 1 diabetic athlete with a strong heart like my husband.

Being an advocate can be as simple as sitting in on an appointment with your pal and never saying a word. Other times, you may need the confidence to ask for more information. If the information isn’t clear to you, it also may not be clear to your friend.

Make a list of questions: It’s the reporter in me. Jot down your questions prior to the visit.

Once there, be sure to write down the answers. Those answers will help you understand your treatment and help you manage your health routine.

Jot down questions in the order of importance. If it’s on your mind, your provider wants to hear about it.

“Doc, I’m thinking about seeing a massage therapist. Will that help?”

“Should I take an 80mg low-dose aspirin before bedtime?”

“I saw on social media that apple cider vinegar may help with this condition. Is that true?” (Don’t hold it against the doctor for chuckling.)

No question is too delicate when it comes to your health. You can find a “Questions to Ask Your Doctor” worksheet on the hospital website.

Your meds: It will help, particularly if it’s your first visit with the provider, to bring a list of your current prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, herbal remedies, and supplements. In fact, it’s a good idea to pack them up and bring them along. A medication worksheet is available on the hospital website.

As a patient at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County or any of its Specialty Clinics, your health information is fed into the HealtheLife patient portal. As more and more of your information is fed into the system, the easier it will be for you and all of your providers to manage your healthcare.

Test results: The same goes for test results. Do you have the results of a recent colonoscopy or your latest A1C numbers? Bring them with you or let the staff know ahead of time where and how to get copies of the test results.

If those tests are completed through MHSC services and Specialty Clinics, they should be readily available on HealthyeLife. It’s easy to log in and check before your appointment.

Family records: The medical history of your family can have a big impact on your health. This information helps the provider identify people with a higher-than-usual chance of having common disorders.

Write down your family history, including information on your parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. You’ll find a Family Health History worksheet on the hospital website.

Ask for an interpreter: Don’t let a language barrier hinder your care. If your provider doesn’t speak your language, ask for an interpreter. Your health is of vital importance. It’s important that you understand your diagnosis and the instructions the doctor gives you.

At the hospital and the Specialty Clinics, patient access specialists can arrange to have a Spanish-speaking interpreter help you with an appointment. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or sight impaired, please notify one of our healthcare providers or staff to arrange interpreting services during your visit.

What’s that? You speak Portuguese? No problem. Additional resources through language line services are available to assist in more than 240 languages including American Sign Language. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One last bit of advice, if you have questions prior to your visit, don’t hesitate to call the clinic’s patient access specialist. They can help in a variety of ways. To find various worksheets to prep for your doctor’s visit, go to sweetwatermemorial.com, click on Patient & Visitors, and scroll down to Doctor Visits.

Deb Sutton is the Marketing Director at Sweetwater Memorial. Prior to that, she spent about 35 years as a writer and editor at five different Wyoming newspapers.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)