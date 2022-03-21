MHSC: March is Health and Wellness Month

Your health and wellness is our top priority at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and we want to make sure you are taking care of you.

March is our annual Health & Wellness Month. We are here to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle by offering annual blood draws, preventative screenings, and learning how to promote wellness. Our low-cost Health & Wellness Screenings are a good way to stay healthy and will be offered every Tuesday and Wednesday in our Outpatient Lab. Walk-ins are welcome or you may schedule an appointment by calling 307-352-8360.

“This year more than ever, we hope people are making a point to take care of themselves. We are excited to offer a variety of services, screenings and information to our community,” said Lena Warren, MHSC Community Outreach Director. In addition to the blood draws and health screenings, there will be free giveaways, weekly drawings, and a grand prize at the end of the month.

This year’s event will feature:

Low-Cost Health & Wellness Screenings: Blood draws for a variety of screenings that can help you and your doctor keep you healthy. Fasting for 10-12 hours prior is recommended for blood draws.

Preventative Services & Screenings: Learn about preventative services, screenings and when you need to schedule them.

Wellness: Learn about additional services and tools to keep yourself and your family healthy.

Additional Health and Wellness resources will be offered by MHSC staff such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, nutrition services, and more.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

