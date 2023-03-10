MHSC: March is Health Fair Month

Want to know a little more about your health? Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County can help!

Below are the services that Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County offers.

Laboratory

COVID-19 specimen collection

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County no longer offers free COVID-19 tests. Check with your physician on other options or contact Curative.

Curative’s no out-of-pocket cost Rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 is operated by Curative in partnership with Sweetwater County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health. To make an appointment, go to curative.com. Curative’s Hilltop Medical Testing Center offers walk-in testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1204 Hilltop Drive, Suite 106, directly across the street from Sweetwater Memorial. Reach out to Curative’s Customer Success team at [email protected] or 888-702-9042 for any help you may need.

Pre-op & Pre-procedure testing

Pre-op and pre-procedure COVID-19 testing is offered for MHSC patients only. The service continues to be performed outdoors in the comfort of the patient’s car, just like it was in the drive-thru swab station.

It’s simple. Here’s how it works:

Drive to Sweetwater Memorial at 1200 College Drive.

Park in front of the Outpatient Lab currently housed in the Foundation offices.

Call the swab hotline at 307-448-7560 and let them know you need a pre-op or pre-procedure COVID-19 test.

A collection specialist will come out to your vehicle to collect the Cepheid specimen. It’s the same procedure that was once offered in the drive-thru.

The Outpatient Lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. The COVID-19 testing services are for hospital patients only. The hospital no longer offers no-cost COVID-19 tests. Check with your physician on other options or go to curative.com.

For those who still may need these forms for other procedures and test, print off this Outpatient Registration Form, as well as the Authorization for Disclosure of Health Information.

As a reminder, the hospital’s main doors continue to be closed to the public. For hospital services, please use the Emergency Room entrance.

Outpatient Laboratory Services

The hospital’s outpatient lab continues to be housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at the main campus. Look for the big banner.

Saturday outpatient lab services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive.

Both are staffed to meet all of your needs, including full admission services. The same services you’ve received in the past will be offered, such as blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests.

Lab Test Directory, click here.

Health & Wellness Screening Costs, click here.

Patient Information on Available Tests

SalivaDirect Fact Sheet: This patient information will help you understand the risks and benefits of using this test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in English.

Curative SARS-CoV-2 Fact Sheet: This patient information will help you understand the risks and benefits of using this test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in English. For a fact sheet for healthcare providers, click here.

Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV: This patient information will help you understand the risks and benefits of using this test. It is provided here in English.

Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Fact Sheet: This patient information will help you understand the risks and diagnosis for COVID-19. It is provided here in English.

BioFire Respiratory Panel 2.1 (RP2.1) Fact Sheet for Patients is available here by BioFire Diagnostics. It is provided here in English and Spanish.

Rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 Fact Sheet: This patient information will help you understand the risks and diagnosis for COVID-19. This test is not recommended for screening or surveillance. It is provided here in English and Spanish.

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagent Pack Fact Sheet: This VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products antibody test information will help you understand the risks and benefits of using this test for the diagnosis of COVID-19. It is provided here in English.

Clinical Laboratory & Pathology Services

Many health issues require the services of a Medical Laboratory to determine a diagnosis and to treat a variety of illnesses.

The inpatient and outpatient Medical Laboratory services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County offer clinical and pathology services with state-of-the-art equipment. A highly trained, professional staff with many years of experience are skilled in all disciplines of laboratory medicine, such as hematology, coagulation, chemistry, urinalysis, blood transfusion, serology, microbiology, and anatomical pathology.

We also offer blood draw services in our first-floor Specialty Clinics location at 1180 College Drive, and at the Family, Internal & Occupational Medicine Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial at 3000 College Drive.

The Clinical Laboratory is nationally accredited by The Joint Commission.

Common Questions

Must I check in through admissions for outpatient lab tests.

Yes, you must complete the admissions process prior to having blood work done.

Do I need to make an appointment to have my blood drawn?

An appointment is not necessary for most blood draws. The laboratory is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Am I required to fast?

Not all testing requires fasting. Contact the laboratory or your provider for more information.

I have some questions. Who can I call?

Laboratory Director Mary Fischer at 307-352-8360.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)