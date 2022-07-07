MHSC: Pay now and save!

Paying a recent bill?

The hospital now has ONE Bill Pay link combining all of its services rendered from April 18, 2022, to the present. This new link continues to exclude payment options for the University of Utah, Advanced Medical Imaging, or other contracted services.

Old bills to pay?

In an effort to make a smooth transition from our current system, we are able to offer the community substantial savings on current balances.

There are several ways to pay:

Mail: Send in the discounted payment with your statement

Credit Card: Call 307-352-8406 to pay by credit card

Online: Scroll down and click on the appropriate link

Bills for services prior to April 18, 2022

MHSC continues to offer online bill pay for separate hospital, clinic, or orthopedic physician invoices for services rendered prior to April 18, 2022.

If you have a self-pay balance with the hospital or any of its Specialty Clinics for services prior to April 18, 2022, you can realize big savings if you reduce your balance to ZERO with this limited-time offer. The sooner your balance is paid off, the bigger the savings.



Pay Off Your Bill & Save:

Pay off by July 31 – get 30% off

Pay off by August 31 – get 20% off

Questions? Call 307-352-8406. Let us help you save some money.

