MHSC: Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day hosted in October

In an effort to support families affected by pregnancy and infant loss, a Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day will be hosted in October.

The event is at noon on Oct. 6 in the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden near the main entrance of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive.

“We are offering this event in the hopes of giving families an opportunity to come together to show love and support for one another while going through difficult times,” said Mercede Smith, a registered nurse in the MHSC Labor & Delivery Department, who helped organize the event.

Several people have generously agreed to share their stories. “Pregnancy and infant loss has been made out to be a taboo conversation due to the triggering and traumatizing events surrounding it,” Smith said. “There is a silence and stigma that follows this. This silence is troubling, as it forces many families to cope alone and prevents public awareness and support.”

The community is encouraged to gather for the special ceremony, a moment of silence, and the dedication of a white lilac tree generously donated by Riverside Nursery in Green River, said Lena Warren, MHSC Community Outreach Director.

The plaque at the base of the tree reads: “In remembrance of your loss, this tree was planted. The beautiful array of colorful rocks, with names and sentiments beneath this tree represent a family in this community who have lost a child. They represent a bereaved family’s love. Carried for a moment, loved for a lifetime. Tree donated by Riverside Nursery.”

Those attending the ceremony will be encouraged to decorate a rock and bring it back to the garden and place it at the foot of the tree on or before Oct. 15. While October is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, Oct. 15 is World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

“It is our hope that this event becomes an annual gathering and that this spot becomes a place for quiet reflection,” Smith said. “There are many families who do not have a place to go to grieve and honor their loss child. We dedicated this tree to those who have endured pregnancy and infant loss so their memories live on.”

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

