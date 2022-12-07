MHSC proud to present its ‘Hometown Christmas’ this year!

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual community Christmas event, ‘Hometown Christmas’ on Friday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby.

Stop by to see Santa, listen to music, and drop off your letter to Jolly Old St. Nick, who will be there until 7 p.m.

Below is the link to download your letter to Santa!

https://www.sweetwatermemorial.com/news/2022/december/download-your-letter-to-santa-/

