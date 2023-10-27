MHSC provides lunch for veterans

To-go lunch handed out in drive-thru behind Specialty Clinics

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County veterans will be honored again this year with a lunch provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“A vast debt of gratitude is due to each and every veteran,” said Dining Services Director Michael Stromberg. “Sweetwater Memorial appreciates all of the sacrifices that are made to ensure our freedom. A great meal is the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The dinner includes country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, and chuckwagon corn, along with apple pie for dessert.

As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are asked to drive around to the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.

Thank you to F.B. McFadden Wholesale Co. for their generous donation to help sponsor this lunch.

Questions? Contact MHSC Event Coordinator Robin Fife at [email protected] or 307-352-8416. For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

