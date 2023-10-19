MHSC: Stroll through “Halloweenland”

Haunted walk offers treats & prizes; stay for dinner

ROCK SPRINGS — Grab a costume, stop up at the hospital, and take a walk through “HalloweenLand” for treats and prizes.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will host “HalloweenLand” from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in front of the hospital at 1200 College Drive. The Wyo4 Radio Cruiser will be in the parking lot playing a hauntingly good list of Halloween favorites.

“We’re excited to host another Halloween walk-thru,” said Robin Fife, MHSC event coordinator. “Tables and booths will be set up along a designated path for all of the little ghosts and goblins to stop by.”

Children and their families will walk through “HalloweenLand” – aka Dr. Pryich Healing Garden – and stop by trick-or-treat booths as they wind their way to the front of the hospital. From there, head down to the cafe for a caramel apple slice and to decorate a mini pumpkin. Families also can have a Halloween Dinner including Spooky Spaghetti, breadstick, chef’s vegetable, and a 20-ounce fountain drink for $8.99 starting at 4 p.m.

An abundance of parking is available at the southwest end of the campus beyond the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive.

Motorists are asked to enter the hospital campus via the main entrance off College Drive.

DO NOT enter off Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrances to ensure the Emergency Room and Ambulance entrances are accessible at all times. Please avoid Skyline Drive if you’re attending this event.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

The hospital café will offer caramel apple slices.

Mini pumpkins can be decorated in the hospital café on Halloween night.

