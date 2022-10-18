MHSC: Take a ‘haunted’ walk at the hospital for treats, prizes!

Pull on your Halloween costumes, head up to the hospital, and follow the scarecrows on a walk through some spooky stops to pick up treats and other prizes!

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will host a “Walk With the Scarecrows” from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the front parking lot of the hospital at 1200 College Drive. The Wyo4 Radio Cruiser will be in the parking lot playing a hauntingly good list of Halloween favorites.

“We thought it was time to move beyond the drive-thru,” said Robin Fife, MHSC event coordinator. “Instead of being cooped up, it’s time to get out and stretch our legs. We’ll have tables, tents, and booths set up along a designated path for all of the little ghosts and goblins to stop by. And, as always, dress warm.”

The walk begins in front of the Foundation/Medical Lab. From there, children and their families will walk through the “haunted” Dr. Pryich Healing Garden and stop by other trick-or-treat booths as they wind their way to the front of the hospital. The scarecrows will lead the way.

An abundance of parking is available at the southwest end of the campus beyond the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive.

Vehicles are asked to enter the hospital campus via the main entrance off College Drive.

DO NOT enter off Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrances to ensure the Emergency Room and Ambulance entrances are accessible at all times. Please avoid Skyline Drive if you’re attending this event.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

