MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad

A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.

When patients are hospitalized, it likely is a hospitalist who will oversee the patient’s care from admission to discharge. Hospitalists have experience in caring for a broad array of health issues.

“It’s rewarding to care for a patient who has seen four or five doctors, and you figure it out,” said Bashirimoghaddam, who goes by Dr. Ahmad. Caring for patients and working with a wide variety of health issues is what he likes best about his job.

“The biggest thing that drew me to healthcare is my family, we were lower income,” he said. “It was hard to get medical care and see doctors. I saw the value of seeing a physician and finding a provider to take care of you.”

In school, he enjoyed the sciences. He liked the college classes that delved into how the human body works, the different medications available, and the measures that can be taken to help a patient manage their health issues.

“I realized, if I do more, I can have an impact on someone’s life,” Bashirimoghaddam said. “Being a physician is one thing where, if you put through the extra effort, it shines through and you can really help someone.

“I feel like there is value and fulfillment in going the extra mile,” he said. “It’s very humbling.”

“Dr. ‘B’ will be a great addition to our hospital,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “His experience and interests make him the perfect fit.”

Bashirimoghaddam recently completed a three-year internal medicine residency at University Hospitals-Regionals in Cleveland, after interning at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah, Fla. He received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.

Why move to Wyoming? He credits Dr. Gray with helping him make his final decision.

“I wanted to move to Wyoming to set up long-term roots. I was drawn in by past visits to the state and enjoyed the pace of life out here,” he said. “Plus, I love the outdoors.”

Biking, running, camping, and outdoor activities keep him busy. He was a four-year member of the University of Floridan Marching/Athletic Bands playing trombone, trumpet, and baritone.

He also loves making pizza and hosting friends for cookouts. He is a former commissioner of multiple fantasy football and baseball leagues.

For more on this and all MHSC has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

