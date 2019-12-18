MHSC welcomes new pediatrician

Rock Springs, Wyoming (December 18, 2019) — Sweetwater County has a new pediatrician.

Dr. Lucy Ryan has joined the staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She is a board-certified pediatrician with over 20 years of experience. At Sweetwater Memorial, she will not only serve as a pediatrician in the outpatient pediatric clinic but will also provide inpatient pediatric care.

“I love seeing kids from birth through adolescence and enjoy helping them with their medical and emotional needs,” Dr. Ryan said. “I like being a part of their lives as they grow up.”

Before moving to Sweetwater County, Dr. Ryan worked for the past five years as a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. She was the medical director for the Pediatric Clinic in Lake Jackson, Texas. In addition, she was involved in teaching medical students and family practice residents. She was in private practice before joining UTMB.

She and her husband, Archie Barham, moved to Rock Springs from Texas, where she had lived all of her life.

“I have traveled through Wyoming several times on vacation and always enjoyed the state,” she said. “Moving here is something I often thought about and wanted to do. I love the wide, open spaces that Wyoming offers.”

Dr. Ryan graduated with a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in San Antonio and completed a pediatric residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Dr. Ryan is board certified through the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I have always been interested in helping kids,” Dr. Ryan said. “After seeing several specialists as a child, I knew that pediatrics was my calling.”

Make an appointment with Dr. Ryan or Tammy Walker, CPNP-PC, at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial, 307-212-7717.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. It also offers cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)