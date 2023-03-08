Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. Is Hiring

MSPSI has multiple job openings and is looking to fill these positions as soon as possible.

They are looking for CDL Class A transport drivers, floor hands, operators, and derrick hands.

With a fantastic benefits package, per diem, the opportunity for advancement, and competitive wages, MSPSI is a leader in the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. The company has been in operation for 25 years.

MSPSI is primarily seeking CDL Class A Drivers; a job description is posted below. Please visit their website or contact the office for more information on all job opportunities.

Applicants can apply online by visiting the www.mspsi.com webpage. They will also accept phone calls and emailed resumes. If calling (307) 362-1903, please request to speak with Monica or email [email protected].

Mountain States Pumping Service, LLC

Job Description

Position: Driver

Classification: Non-exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Summary: D

Reports to: Supervisor

Qualifications:

Clean driving record, CDL with tank endorsement required

Rig move experience is preferred but not required

Ability to work as needed, both scheduled and un-scheduled hours at times out of town for extended periods of time

Ability to communicate and work with crew effectively

Physical Demands: Lift over 50lbs, stand, walk or sit for extended periods of time

Work Environment:

Moderate to extreme cold and heat

Duties and Responsibilities:

Drive CDL loads, including pickup/trailer, straight truck, tractor/trailer, and workover rigs

Understand and be in compliance with all DOT rules and regulations at all times

Learn to communicate with the Supervisor and Operator

Complete all assigned tasks in a safe manner

Develop a strong working relationship with the crew

Other duties as assigned

Keep up to date on all training offered by MSPSI

